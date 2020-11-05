Biden campaign says on track to win US election

WASHINGTON: Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday (Nov 4) the former US vice president was on track to win the 2020 election against President Donald Trump, with expected victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon said she expected Biden will have more than 270 electoral votes later on Wednesday. She told reporters she believed Biden has already won Wisconsin and was expected to win Nevada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The excruciatingly election continues to hang in the balance, with Biden opening up narrow leads in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday morning, according to Edinson Research, as the two Midwestern battleground states that the Republican president won in 2016 continued to count mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Together with Nevada, another state where Biden held a small advantage with votes still left to be tallied, those states would deliver Biden the 270 votes needed in the state-by-state Electoral College to win the White House. But Trump still had a path to victory with those states officially undecided.

Opinion polls had given Biden a strong lead nationwide for months, but had shown tighter races in battleground states, and the vote did not produce the overwhelming verdict against Trump that Democrats had wanted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Trump alleged that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Biden.

Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

Twitter has labelled Trump's comments as "misleading".

The Trump campaign said it would forge ahead with legal efforts to ensure legally cast - and not illegally cast ones - were counted, and said it expected to win even as ballots in key states continued to be tallied.

Advertisement

"If we count all legal ballots, we win, the president wins," Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call.

On Wednesday, Biden tweeted that his campaign would not "rest until every vote is counted".

Trump will suffer a harsh loss if he follows through on threats to challenge election vote counts in the US Supreme Court, a lawyer for Democrat Joe Biden's campaign said.

Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land" if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after election day, said former White House counsel Bob Bauer.