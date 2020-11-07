UK's Johnson says he is confident in US election checks and balances

FILE PHOTO: Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at 10 Down
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference where he is expected to announce new restrictions to help combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 31, 2020. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had confidence in the US election process, after US President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims of fraud following Tuesday's presidential vote.

"I have every confidence in the checks and balances of the American Constitution," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday (Nov 6).

He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain.

"If I were a voter in America I don't think I'd want anybody in another government commenting on my election," Johnson said. "I think while the votes are being counted we should we should wait and see."

Source: Reuters/nh

