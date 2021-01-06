Democrat Warnock gives what amounts to victory speech in Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA: Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has given what amounts to a victory speech, saying he was honoured by the faith that voters had shown in him and promising to work for all Georgians.

With 98 per cent of the votes counted in the Georgia runoff, Warnock led Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler by 50.4 per cent to 49.6 per cent, according to Edison Research. But no major American network projected a winner and vote counting in Tuesday's (Jan 5) election was continuing into Wednesday.

Appearing on video after midnight, Warnock expressed optimism, however, saying he had “proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible”.

Warnock’s opponent Loeffler acknowledged earlier on Wednesday that “we’ve got some work to do here" in the race, but said that she still had “a path to victory”.

The Warnock-Loeffler contest and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will determine control of the United States Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

A double Democratic win would create a 50-50 split in the Senate and give Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote after she and Biden take office on Jan 20. The party already has a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

If Republicans hold even one of the two seats, they would effectively wield veto power over Biden's political and judicial appointees as well as many of his legislative initiatives in areas such as economic relief, climate change, healthcare and criminal justice.

Warnock spoke in front of a bookshelf with a sign that said “Thank you Georgia” and in his speech shared parts of his biography, including his childhood in public housing. He said: “May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.”

If elected, Warnock would be Georgia's first black US senator.