US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote

WASHINGTON: Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday (Nov 6) said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small lead over President Donald Trump of just over 1,000 votes.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Raffensperger said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the final tally in Georgia has "huge implications" for the entire country.

Edison Research reports that with 99 per cent of the estimated vote tallied so far, Trump has 49.4 per cent of the vote, with Biden also holding 49.4 per cent.





