'It ain't over until every vote is counted': Biden addresses supporters

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware early Wednesday (Nov 4) morning and said: "It ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."



"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place" to declare the outcome - the decision lies with the people, he added.

Biden said he believes he is "on track" to defeating US President Donald Trump, and called for Americans to have patience with vote-counting as several swing states remain up in the air.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden told supporters in a broadcast.







The former US vice-president was speaking amid projections of his Republican rival Trump having scored the biggest battleground prize Florida, which has 29 electoral votes.

Despite this, Biden, 78, said he is confident he will win the race and urged supporters to "be patient" and "keep the faith".



The former vice president also said he was "confident" about the state of Arizona, a battleground that Trump won in 2016 but which Biden was substantially leading in with about 77 per cent of ballots counted.

