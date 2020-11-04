Trump alleges 'surprise ballot dumps' in states where he was leading

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump alleged on Wednesday (Nov 4) that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."

Twitter has labelled Trump's comments as "misleading".

Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.

Trump, who overnight prematurely declared himself the winner of Tuesday's election, has spent months denouncing mail-in ballots, making unsubstantiated claims that they are liable to fraud.

In every US presidential election, officials normally take several days to process provisional and mail-in ballots. The counting of additional ballots is no surprise, and neither is the swing to Biden, which was widely predicted and discussed extensively in the run-up to the vote.



Biden's campaign said on Wednesday that the former US vice president was on track to win the 2020 election, with expected victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.



Campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon said she expected the former US vice president to have more than 270 electoral college votes later on Wednesday. She told reporters she believed Biden has already won Wisconsin and was expected to win Nevada.



The usage of mail-in ballots soared this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the US Elections Project said a record 65.2 million Americans voted by mail.





