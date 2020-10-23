WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in final US presidential debate

NASHVILLE: US President Donald Trump will face Democrat challenger Joe Biden at 9am Singapore time on Friday (Oct 23) in their final debate, less than two weeks before election day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The debate, which takes place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesee, will feature a sanitary screen made of plexiglass between the podiums as a precaution after Trump contracted COVID-19 about three weeks ago.



Moderator Kristen Welker will have a mute button to ensure that each candidate can speak uninterrupted during portions reserved for statements.

This follows a chaotic first debate that saw a flurry of interruptions, insults and shouting.



She has selected six topics: COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump is currently trailing Biden by eight percentage points, the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll showed.

A record 45 million Americans have already cast their votes, eclipsing the total early voting in the 2016 election, ahead of the debate.

