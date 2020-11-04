US election: Why battleground state Pennsylvania still hangs in the balance

WASHINGTON: The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, because there are more than 1.5 million votes left to be counted in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

In a year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, many states made it easier to vote by mail, and millions chose to do so rather than venture out to cast ballots in person, something Trump has spent months claiming would lead to widespread voter fraud.



That meant a slowdown in the tabulation of results because votes received by mail often take longer to process than ballots cast at polling places.

And the closer the margin in a state is, the more votes are needed for The Associated Press to declare a winner.

There are also roughly 20 states that allow ballots received after election day to be counted if they were postmarked by the day of the election. That includes Pennsylvania, one of the key outstanding states.



On Wednesday (Nov 4), Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania early in the day, prematurely declared victory in the state.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” - a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan - that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.

Wisconsin and Michigan are also without declared winners.



Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims favourite-son status in the state and has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” during his decades representing neighbouring Delaware. He has also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.

