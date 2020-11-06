Trump campaign says more legal action coming, predicts victory as early as Friday

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's campaign said on Thursday (Nov 5) it is expected to launch additional legal action in Pennsylvania and Nevada and predicted that the Republican incumbent would emerge victorious in the US election as early as Friday evening.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Trump was "alive and well" with regard to the presidential race.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller said he expected legal action in Pennsylvania to ensure visibility on previous ballots that have been counted in that state.

Trump has attacked the integrity of the US voting system, alleging voting fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for at least one state recount.

His campaign's latest move was a lawsuit expected to be announced later on Thursday alleging voting fraud in Nevada, one of the pivotal states where he narrowly trails Biden.

Some legal experts called the challenges a long shot unlikely to affect the eventual outcome of the election.

As counting continued two days after election day, slowed by large numbers of mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden was leading in Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona and closing in on Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Multiple Trump lawsuits and a recount request would have to succeed and find in some cases tens of thousands of invalid ballots to reverse the result if Biden does prevail.



Trump has to win the states where he is still ahead, including North Carolina, plus either Arizona or Nevada, to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George Bush in 1992.



Some fellow Republicans have voiced unease over Trump's claims of voting fraud.

"The problem with throwing up unsubstantiated charges is it undermines faith in democracy," Adam Kinzinger, a Republican US congressman from Michigan who was re-elected on Tuesday, told CNN.