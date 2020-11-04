With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory

WASHINGTON: Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the US presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday (Nov 4) proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"Frankly, we did win," Trump told supporters at the White House. “As far as I’m concerned, we already have won”.

But election results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, were still not clear and projections from major networks and Edison Research showed Trump still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.

He said that he would dispute the election count in the Supreme Court.



"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise" the millions of people who voted for Trump, the Republican president added.

