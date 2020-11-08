Trump repeats election fraud allegations on Twitter after victory called for Biden

STERLING, United States: US president Donald Trump, who has refused to concede defeat in a bitterly-contested election called in Democrat Joe Biden's favour, has remained defiant hours after US networks announced Biden's win.

"I won the election ... bad things happened," he erupted in a lengthy all-caps tweet after returning to the White house on Saturday (Nov 7) afternoon after a session of golf, the first time he had left the White House since Election Day.

The claim was once again flagged by Twitter for containing disputed information.

In a statement issued earlier from the golf course, he also claimed that Biden and the media - which Trump has spent his presidency casting as an "enemy of the people" - were inventing the results.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump said.



"The simple fact is this election is far from over."



The president left the White House on Saturday morning as the last crucial vote counts were about to come in from Pennsylvania and a few other battleground states.

Already trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the all-important, state-by-state Electoral College vote tally - the handwriting on the wall was becoming impossible to ignore.

So Trump, who is known for regularly hitting the links, headed across the Potomac River to the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump was there when the major US television networks - first CNN then NBC, CBS, ABC and finally Fox - declared that new results from Pennsylvania had pushed Biden over the top - and into the White House, come January.



He seemed determined to project a sense of serene unflappability when he finished his round in the afternoon.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia on November 7, 2020 -- the day US TV networks declared him the loser in the presidential elections AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Seeing a wedding couple posing for photos outside the clubhouse, the president offered to join them, videos posted on social media show.

Wearing dark gray slacks, a gray jacket and a white "Make America Great Again" basehall hat, he engaged in what seemed to be lighthearted banter.

As he stepped away, several people shouted after him: "We love you! We love you!"

Afterward, as thousands of exultant Biden supporters celebrated raucously in front of the White House and elsewhere in the US capital, the Trump motorcade made its way back to the White House.

The president had nothing else on his schedule for Saturday.

