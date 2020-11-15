Trump in tweet says Biden 'won' but reiterates false claim election was rigged

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday (Nov 15) to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the Nov 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.

Trump had yet to concede the election to Biden who was called the winner on Nov 7 after enough states results came in to hand the former Democratic vice president victory.

Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed.

Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

The US President has also stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republicans have said has serious national security implications.

Trump's campaign team and Republicans have also sought to press their case in court in key battleground states, but have been widely rejected.

Thousands of Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday, backing his claims of fraud, with clashes erupting in the evening with rival protesters.



A man is pepper sprayed during a protest against election results, in Washington, US November 14, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

At least 20 people were arrested, reports said, including four for firearm violations and one for assault on a police officer.

A women argues with law enforcement after a protest against election results, in Washington, US, November 14, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

Trump himself made a drive-past of the rally in his armored motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers and signs saying "Best prez ever" and "Trump 2020: Keep America Great."

Many of Trump's tweets over the weekend alleging the election was rigged against him have been tagged by Twitter as containing "disputed" information.



Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak.