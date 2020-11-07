Trump vows to keep fighting, press ahead with legal challenges

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 6) vowed to continue his legal fight, as his Democratic rival Joe Biden edged closer to securing enough votes to win the presidency and was expected to give a prime-time televised address Friday night.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.



The Trump campaign has lost court rulings in the closely contested states of Philadelphia, Georgia and Michigan.



Biden has captured Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, and expanded his lead over Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him on the verge of winning the White House three days after polls closed.



All three states were still processing ballots on Friday. Georgia will likely undergo a recount, according to its Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.



"The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We'll get it right and we'll defend the integrity of our elections," he said.



He said that Georgia was letting observers from both campaigns watch the counting after Trump, with no evidence, alleged widespread fraud nationwide.



Officials said about 9,000 military and overseas ballots were still outstanding and could be accepted if they arrive on Friday and are postmarked on Tuesday or earlier.

