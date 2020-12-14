US Electoral College votes, taking Biden closer to White House

LANSING, Michigan: US President-elect Joe Biden took another step closer to the White House as key states in the Electoral College system formally confirmed his Nov 3 election victory on Monday (Dec 14), effectively ending President Donald Trump's long-shot attempt to overturn the results.

The state-by-state Electoral College votes, traditionally an afterthought, have taken on outsized significance because of Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

Election results from November show Biden, the Democratic former vice president, won 306 Electoral College votes - exceeding the 270 needed to win - after four tumultuous years under the Republican Trump. Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are due to take office on Jan 20.

There is next to no chance that Monday's voting will negate Biden's victory and, with Trump's legal campaign to reverse the results floundering, the president's hopes of clinging to power will rest with a special meeting of the US Congress on Jan 6 where the odds against him are as good as insurmountable.

At 78 the oldest person to become US president, Biden was due to make a speech at 8pm on Monday about the Electoral College "and the strength and resilience of our democracy", his transition team said in a statement.

Electoral College members in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voted for Biden on Monday, confirming his victory in the battleground states that Trump had unsuccessfully tried to challenge in court.

A state law enforcement officer keeps watch as electors arrive to cast their votes for the US presidential election at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Dec 14, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Electors in Arizona, which Trump lost this year after winning there in 2016, cast the state's 11 votes for Biden.



"While there will be those who are upset their candidate didn't win, it is patently un-American and unacceptable that today's event should be anything less than an honoured tradition held with pride and in celebration," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said at the vote.

Hobbs, a Democrat, said Trump's claims of voter fraud had "led to threats of violence against me, my office, and those in this room today," echoing similar reports of threats and intimidation in other states.

Under a complicated system dating back to the 1780s, a candidate becomes US president not by winning a majority of the popular vote but through the Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on the size of their population.

Electors are typically party loyalists who represent the winning candidate in their state, with the exception of Maine and Nebraska, which give some of their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who won in the state's congressional districts.

While there are sometimes a handful of "rogue" electors who vote for someone other than the winner of their state's popular vote, the vast majority rubber-stamp the results, and officials did not expect anything different on Monday.

Trump said late last month he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden, but has since pressed on with his unprecedented campaign to overturn his defeat, filing without success numerous lawsuits challenging state vote counts.

On Monday, he repeated a series of unsupported claims of electoral fraud.

"Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime," he wrote on Twitter.

MICHIGAN MUTED

A group of Trump supporters called on Facebook for protests all day on Monday outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, one of the hardest-fought states where Trump lost.

But by early afternoon only a handful had gathered, including Bob Ray, 66, a retired construction worker. He held a sign that read: “order a forensic audit,” “save America” and “stop communism".

Trump has called on Republican state legislators to appoint their own electors, essentially ignoring the will of the voters. State lawmakers have largely dismissed the idea.



"I fought hard for President Trump. Nobody wanted him to win more than me," Lee Chatfield, Republican speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, said in a statement. "But I love our republic, too. I can't fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump."



US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he exits Penn Medicine Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec 12, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar )

Once the Electoral College vote is complete, Trump's sole remaining gambit would be to persuade Congress not to certify the count on Jan 6.

Any attempt to block a state’s results, and thus change the overall US tally, must pass in both chambers of Congress that day. Republicans would very likely fail to stop Biden taking office as planned on Jan 20 because Democrats control the House of Representatives and several Republican senators have acknowledged Biden's victory.

In 2016, Trump won the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes. The formal vote earned extra attention when some Democratic activists called for electors to "go rogue" against Trump. In the end, seven electors broke ranks, an unusually high number but still far too few to sway the outcome.

Once in the Oval Office, Biden faces the challenging task of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, reviving the US economy and rebuilding relations frayed with US allies abroad by Trump's "America First" policies.

Even if Monday's vote runs smoothly, Trump's efforts - such as encouraging state legislatures to appoint their own sets of "duelling" electors - have exposed the potential flaws in the system, said Robert Alexander, a professor at Ohio Northern University who has written a book about the Electoral College.

"There are a lot of land mines in the Electoral College, and this election really revealed a lot of them," he said.

While the electoral votes normally involve some pomp and circumstance, most events this year were significantly scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.