US Energy Secretary discussed Iran sanctions with Iraqi officials
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday he had discussed his country's sanctions against Iran with Iraqi energy officials, but did not provide details.
Perry spoke at a Baghdad hotel where he was attending a U.S. chamber of commerce event alongside Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban.
