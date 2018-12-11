US Energy Secretary discussed Iran sanctions with Iraqi officials

US Energy Secretary discussed Iran sanctions with Iraqi officials

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday he had discussed his country's sanctions against Iran with Iraqi energy officials, but did not provide details.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Hungary, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Perry spoke at a Baghdad hotel where he was attending a U.S. chamber of commerce event alongside Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban.

(Reporting by John Davison; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

