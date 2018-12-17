US envoy - idea of extra Russia sanctions gaining traction

KIEV: A drive to impose more sanctions on Russia for its capture of Ukrainian navy vessels in November seems to be gaining traction, the United States envoy to the Ukraine conflict, Kurt Volker, told an online briefing on Monday.

In Europe, "the notion that there needs to be a response and some additional sanctions ... seems to be one that's gaining some traction and I would not be surprised at all to see that happen in the next month or two", Volker said.

Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, adjacent to the Crimean Peninsula, in November, which Kiev says could be a precursor to a full-scale invasion.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)