US envoy retracts 'wrong' claims about Dutch Muslim chaos

THE HAGUE: The new US ambassador to the Netherlands on Friday (Jan 12) walked back comments that Dutch politicians had been set on alight due to Islamic violence, after coming under fire for his remarks from Dutch journalists.

"That was a wrong statement. That was just wrong," Ambassador Peter Hoekstra told De Telegraaf newspaper in an exclusive interview about his 2015 statements, adding that "clearly that was an inaccurate statement".

"That one shocked me personally ... because while you know there have been other issues in other countries in Europe, you know that has never been the circumstances here," he added, in comments in English provided to AFP by the US embassy in The Hague.

Hoekstra gave the interview after earlier Friday visiting the low-income neighbourhood of Schilderswijk, in the centre of the city, where he toured the market and met youth leaders and local residents, including Muslims, a US embassy official told AFP.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday disagreed with Hoekstra's assessment of the situation in his country, but stressed he wanted to build "viable" ties with the US administration.

"No I don't agree, but I'm not going to comment on the comments. But I don't agree," Rutte told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dutch-born former Republican congressman Hoekstra was President Donald Trump's pick to represent the United States in the Netherlands, one of Europe's top economies.

But his first days in the job have been clouded by a row after video emerged of him at a 2015 conference claiming that Muslim immigrants had turned parts of the country into "no-go zones."

"The Islamic movement has now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos, chaos in the Netherlands, there are cars being burned, there are politicians that are being burned," he says in the clip.

At a tense and awkward first press conference on Wednesday, Hoekstra repeatedly ignored questions from angry reporters on whether he still stood by his comments.

Rutte, who has also mastered the art of not being drawn on sticky questions, said: "I want to build a relationship with him, and I don't think it is good for that relationship for me to comment."

"He seems to be an intelligent man, and he has had instructions from Washington to repair the misunderstanding," he added.

BUILDING 'VIABLE' TIES

Hoekstra's full interview is due to appear in the conservative tabloid De Telegraaf on Saturday.

But the US State Department had already distanced itself from Hoekstra's comments.

"The ambassador made mistakes in 2015, made comments that should not have been made," Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs Steve Goldstein told reporters on Thursday.

"Those comments were not the position of the State Department and you will never hear those words from this podium or in any form," he said.

Rutte, whose government has differed with the Trump administration on issues such as climate change and abortion, told reporters: "I am interested in only one thing, and that is that the Dutch and American governments build a viable relationship."