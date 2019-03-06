US envoy says it is hard to see role for Maduro in Venezuela's future

World

US envoy says it is hard to see role for Maduro in Venezuela's future

Elliott Abrams
US diplomat Elliott Abrams takes notes during a meeting of the UN Security Council called to vote on a US draft resolution calling for free and fair presidential elections in Venezuela.

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Washington's top envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, said on Tuesday (Mar 5) it was hard to see a role for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the building of a "democratic Venezuela."

"If he wanted to build a democratic Venezuela, he had the opportunity to do so, but he did not," Abrams told reporters. "It is extremely difficult to see how he could play a positive role in a democratic election," he said, adding that it was ultimately up to Venezuelans to decide Maduro's future role.

Abrams also said that imposing US secondary sanctions against non-US citizens or entities tied to the Maduro government was "clearly a possibility," although he said a decision had not been made on taking such a step.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark