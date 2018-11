U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States expected to issue eight exemptions to countries importing Iranian oil.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States expected to issue eight exemptions to countries importing Iranian oil.

Pompeo said the exemptions would be temporary.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Susan Thomas)