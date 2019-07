US expected to make announcement about Osama's son Hamza

WASHINGTON: The US government is expected to make an announcement shortly about Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, a US official said on Wednesday (Jul 31) after NBC News reported the United States has intelligence the son is dead.

The US official provided no further details.

Earlier, NBC News cited three US officials as saying that the United States had obtained intelligence that Hamza is dead, saying that they would not provide details of where or when he died, or whether the United States played a role in his death.

Asked earlier if he had intelligence that Osama's son had been killed, US President Donald Trump told reporters: "I don't want to comment on it." Separately, the White House declined comment on whether any an announcement was imminent.

Hamza, believed to be about 30 years old, was at his father’s side in Afghanistan before the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and spent time with him in Pakistan after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan pushed much of al Qaeda’s senior leadership there, according to the Brookings Institution.

Osama was killed by US special forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

Hamza was thought to be under house arrest in Iran at the time, and documents recovered from the compound indicated that aides had been trying to reunite him with his father.