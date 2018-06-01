US eyeing ways to hire more immigrants temporarily - Kudlow

The Trump administration is examining ways American industries could hire more immigrant workers on a temporary basis, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is examining ways American industries could hire more immigrant workers on a temporary basis, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

"We are looking at ways to bring temporary immigrants with temporary visas legally into the United States in a number of industries," Kudlow said, adding that he did not want to say more that would "get ahead of the curve."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)