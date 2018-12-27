US father books multiple flights to spend Christmas in sky with air stewardess daughter

Christmas is usually a time for family - and for one father in the United States, this meant booking multiple flights across the country so that he could spend time with his flight attendant daughter.

Pierce Vaughn, an air stewardess on Delta Air Lines, had to work on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so her father, Hal Vaughn, decided to join her on her flights, UPI news agency reported.

Advertisement

Their story was revealed by Mike Levy, a passenger on board one of those flights, who took a photo of father and daughter.

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas," Levy wrote in a Facebook post.

"Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas.

"What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to USA Today, Hal told Levy that he had booked six flights altogether.

The two were fellow passengers on a flight from Fort Myers to Detroit, according to the news report.

Hal's daughter shared Levy's post and said that her father had made it onto every flight.

"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew," she wrote.

"He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (from Fort Myers to Detroit) (Christmas miracle)."

NBC Chicago said that Delta Air Lines confirmed the story and called the father "an awesome Dad".

"We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers, and love seeing this awesome Dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter – even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet," the airline was cited as saying.