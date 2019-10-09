US FDA approves Clinuvel Pharma's rare skin disorder treatment

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Australian drugmaker Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd's treatment for a rare inherited disorder that results in skin damage from exposure to light, the agency said.

The drug, Scenesse, is an under-the-skin implant that treats erythropoietic protoporphyria, a painful disorder that causes the skin to itch, burn, and scar in some rare cases, when exposed to sunlight and some types of artificial light.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)