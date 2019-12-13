US FDA gives early approval to Sarepta's DMD gene therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted an early approval to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a rare, genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement mainly in men, affecting one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males.

It can cause life-threatening damage to the heart, and over time, death, often at a young age.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)