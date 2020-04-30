US FDA moving with 'lightning speed' on Gilead's COVID-19 drug - Bloomberg

MONTGOMERY, Maryland: The US Food and Drug Administration is working at "lightning speed" to review data on Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir in treating COVID-19 disease, the head of the agency told Bloomberg in an interview.

"We're working with the company to emphasise the necessity of speed while at the same time to understand the data," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the FDA in an email statement to Reuters, reiterated it was in talks with Gilead about making the drug available to patients as quickly as possible.

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, had said on Wednesday (Apr 29) remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early clinical trial results showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement