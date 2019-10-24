US FDA okays wider use of GSK ovarian cancer drug

GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday U.S. regulators approved its ovarian cancer treatment Zejula for wider use in some advanced cancers, in a boost to the British drugmaker's oncology portfolio as it competes with rival AstraZeneca.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval is for the drug's use in advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients who had undergone at least three prior chemotherapy regimens and whose disease had come back.

Zejula was the lead compound of U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro, which GSK acquired for US$5.1 billion last year. Zejula brought in sales of 57 million pounds (US$73.59 million) in the second quarter.

