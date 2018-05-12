US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska - media

REUTERS: Two U.S. fighter jets intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, media reported.

The Russian TU-95 "Bear" bombers flew into a so-called Air Defense Identification Zone located about 200 miles off Alaska's west coast, at about 10 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), North American Aerospace Defense Command spokesman Canadian Army Major Andrew Hennessy said in a statement to CNN.

Two Alaska-based NORAD F-22 fighter jets intercepted and visually identified the Russian bombers until they left the identification zone and the Russian aircraft never entered U.S. airspace, CNN reported, citing the statement.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)