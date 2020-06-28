US fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft off Alaska

WASHINGTON: US F-22 stealth fighter aircraft scrambled on Saturday (Jun 27) to intercept four Russian reconnaissance jets off Alaska, said the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The interception of the Russian Tu-142s marks the 10th time this year that Russian military aircraft have been intercepted off Alaska, the US and Canadian defence organisation said in a statement.

The Russian aircraft did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said.

The intercepting aircraft are based at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, said a NORAD spokesman, captain Cameron Hillier.

The incident is one of a series of back-and-forth probes by Russia and the United States this year.

On Jun 19, Russia scrambled fighter jets to intercept two US B-52 bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia's far eastern coast, the Interfax news agency reported.



