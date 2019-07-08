US financier Epstein expected to be charged in sex trafficking case: Source

NEW YORK: Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday (Jul 8) are expected to announce charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein related to sex trafficking of underage girls, a source familiar with the matter said, more than a decade after he avoided similar charges in Florida in a plea deal.

Epstein, 66, was arrested on Saturday night and could appear in federal court later on Monday to hear the charges. His lawyer, Jack Goldberger, has said Epstein will plead not guilty.

The former hedge fund manager, who is known for socialising with politicians and royalty, first came under investigation in 2005 after police in Palm Beach, Florida received reports that he had sexually abused minors in his mansion there.

FILE PHOTO: A residence of financier Jeffrey Epstein is shown in Palm Beach, Florida, US, March 14, 2019. Picture taken March 14, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo)

Epstein has said in court filings that his encounters with alleged victims were consensual and that he believed they were 18 when they occurred.

By 2007, Epstein was facing a potential federal indictment for sexually abusing dozens of girls as young as 14 between 1999 and 2007, directing others to abuse them and paying employees to bring victims to him, according to court filings.

However, Epstein struck a deal in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser Florida state felony prostitution charge. He served a 13-month sentence in county jail, during which he was allowed to leave during the day to go to his office.

The deal has been challenged in court by several of Epstein's accusers, who say they were denied a chance to have their views about it heard, in violation of the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act. In February of this year, a US district judge in Florida agreed, ruling that the deal violated the law.

Even so, the US Department of Justice said in a court filing last month there was no reason to cancel the agreement.

Among the prosecutors involved in the agreement was Alex Acosta, then the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and now US Secretary of Labour for President Donald Trump. A spokeswoman for the Department of Labor on Sunday declined to comment on Epstein's arrest.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives confronted Acosta about his role in the Epstein case in April when the labor secretary appeared before the House Appropriations subcommittee on a routine budget matter.

Acosta responded that human trafficking was "an incredibly important issue" and said his office's efforts ensured that Epstein faced jail time and had to register as a sex offender.

"I understand the frustration," Acosta told the subcommittee.

"I think it's important to understand that he was going to get off with no jail time or restitution. It was the work of our office that resulted in him going to jail."

A US Justice Department office is investigating whether government attorneys committed professional misconduct in the Epstein case.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer who represents some of Epstein's accusers, told Reuters on Sunday that he had taken many calls from "victims crying tears of joy" since news broke of Epstein's arrest.

"One just kept repeating that she was so happy he was finally off the streets," Edwards said.

