US government ordered to fully reinstate DACA

WASHINGTON DC: In a rebuke to US President Donald Trump's administration, a federal judge on Friday (Dec 4) ordered the full reinstatement of DACA, a program that protects hundreds of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants from deportation.

DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, was created by President Barack Obama in 2012.

It grants work permits to immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children, otherwise known as "Dreamers".

The Friday order from US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis reverses a Trump administration memo from July, which restricted DACA to people who were already enrolled, and limited the program's benefits to one year instead of two.

Back in June, the Supreme Court blocked Trump's 2017 bid to end the program, calling it quote "arbitrary and capricious" and ruling that it violated federal law.

The Trump administration has argued that Obama exceeded his constitutional powers when he created DACA by bypassing Congress.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf issued the July memo which continued blocking new DACA applications.

But Judge Garaufis found in November that Wolf had been unlawfully appointed to his post, meaning he did not have the authority to issue the July memo.

The judge's order will now require the government to announce the full reinstatement of DACA on its website by Monday.