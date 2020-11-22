US grants emergency use authorisation to Regeneron COVID-19 antibody given to Trump

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday (Nov 21) issued emergency use authorisation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to US President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.

The FDA said the monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, should be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

This includes those who are 65 years of age or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions.

The agency said the antibodies are not authorised for patients who are hospitalised due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. A benefit of casirivimab and imdevimab treatment has not been shown in patients hospitalised due to COVID-19.

