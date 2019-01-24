US has offered to hold talks on arm control issues with Russia - source

The United States has offered to hold talks on arm control issues with Russia on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in Beijing next week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson told reporters the talks almost certainly would include a dispute over a Cold War-era treaty limiting intermediate-range missiles. Washington has pledged to withdraw from the pact because of what it charges is the deployment by Moscow of a new cruise missile that violates the treaty.

