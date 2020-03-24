US has potential of becoming coronavirus epicentre, says WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday (Mar 24) it was seeing a "very large acceleration" in coronavirus infections in the United States which had the potential of becoming the new epicentre.

Over the past 24 hours, 85 per cent of new cases were from Europe and the United States, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters. Of those, 40 per cent were from the United States.

Asked whether the United States could become the new epicentre, Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential.

"They (the United States) have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity," Harris added.

Overall, the global outbreak was accelerating very rapidly and she expected large increases in case numbers and deaths from the 334,981 cases and 14,510 deaths reported.



