US has put all necessary sanctions on Russia over 2008 Georgia war -Trump adviser

TBILISI: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday that Washington had taken all necessary sanctions against Russia related to a war it fought against Georgia in 2008.

The war resulted in Russia recognising two breakaway Georgian regions - South Ossetia and Abkhazia - as independent states.

Bolton, who held talks in Moscow earlier this week, has said Washington is in the process of deciding whether it will impose additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

