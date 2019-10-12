US health officials say there may be more than one cause to vaping-related illness

U.S. health officials said on Friday there may be more than one cause to the outbreak of the mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarette use, and said they do not see a meaningful drop in new cases.

REUTERS: U.S. health officials said on Friday there may be more than one cause to the outbreak of the mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarette use, and said they do not see a meaningful drop in new cases.

As of Oct. 8, 1,299 confirmed or probable cases of lung injuries linked to vaping were recorded in the United States. About 80per cent of patients were under age 35, and 26 deaths have been linked to the illness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continued to urge people to stop vaping, especially products containing THC - the high-inducing component in marijuana.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)