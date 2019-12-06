US health spending recovers after two slow years: CMS

U.S. healthcare spending recovered in 2018 after two consecutive years of decline, a government health agency reported on Thursday.

The total national health expenditures last year grew 4.6per cent to US$3.6 trillion, or US$11,172 per person, boosted by faster growth in private health insurance and government-sponsored health insurance programs, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said.

The federal government and households were the largest sponsors, each contributing 28per cent to the total spending in the year.

The cost of health as a share of the economy decreased 0.2 points to 17.7per cent in 2018.

Increased net costs drove up private health insurance spending by 5.8per cent to US$1.2 trillion in 2018, faster than the 4.9per cent growth in the year before.

Consumers also paid more out-of-pocket for retail prescription drugs, medical equipment and dental services last year, offseting a fall in hospital care expenses, CMS said.

Non-price factors such as the use and mix of drugs consumed drove up spending on retail prescription drugs, which grew 2.5per cent in 2018 to US$335 billion, accounting for 9per cent of total healthcare spending.

Last February, the CMS had projected U.S. healthcare spending to rise 5.3per cent in 2018, reflecting rising prices of medical goods and services and higher Medicaid costs.

As more U.S. citizens become eligible for Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people aged 65 and above and the disabled, health spending in the country will grow at an average rate of 5.5per cent every year from 2018 over the next decade, CMS said earlier this year.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)