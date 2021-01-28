US health workers stuck in snowstorm give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine

GRANTS PASS, Oregon: Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a mass COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees found themselves stuck in traffic on a highway after the vaccination event.

They had six doses of the vaccines left to administer after the vaccination session, but the snow meant those doses would expire before reaching their intended recipients, the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

An “impromptu vaccine clinic” was set up on a highway in Oregon after 20 health workers found themselves stranded in a snowstorm with expiring doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Facebook/Josephine County Public Health)

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of".