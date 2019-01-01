US House Democrats ready bills to reopen gov't with US$1.3 billion for border

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce legislation later this week to fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8 that includes US$1.3 billion for border security, a senior Democratic aide said on Monday.

Capitol Hill is seen as a partial U.S. government shutdown continues in Washington, U.S., December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democrats will also offer bills that will provide year-long funding for other agencies and departments that have been closed by a partial government shutdown, the aide said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

