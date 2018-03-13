US House Republicans say probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump, Russia

House Intelligence Committee Republicans said on Monday the panel had finished conducting interviews in its investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, and found no collusion between President Donald Trump's associates and Moscow's efforts to influence the campaign.

"We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians," committee Republicans said as they released an overview of their probe.

Representative Mike Conaway, who has led the panel's investigation, said the panel had finished the interview phase of its probe.

"You never know what you never know, but we found no reason to think that there's something we're missing in this regard. We've talked to everybody we think we need to talk to," Conaway said in an interview on Fox News Channel.

Committee Democrats had no immediate response to the announcement, which was expected. Panel Republicans have been saying for weeks they were near the end of the interview phase of the probe.

Reflecting a deep partisan divide on the House of Representatives panel, Democrats have been arguing that the probe is far from over. Representative Adam Schiff, the panel's ranking Democrat, said last week that there were dozens more witnesses who should be called before the panel, and many more documents that should be subpoenaed.

Russia denies meddling.

Democrats have accused Republicans on the committee of shirking the investigation in order to protect Trump and his associates, some of whom have pleaded guilty to charges including lying to investigators and conspiring against the United States.

Trump has repeatedly denied collusion between his associates and Russia.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)