US House tax-writing committee chair wants Treasury's Mnuchin to testify on shutdown

World

US House tax-writing committee chair wants Treasury's Mnuchin to testify on shutdown

The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to testify on Jan. 24 about the impact of the partial government shutdown, specifically addressing how his department will handle tax filing and help furloughed employees.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks to the news media at the White House in Washingt
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the news media after giving a television interview at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to testify on Jan. 24 about the impact of the partial government shutdown, specifically addressing how his department will handle tax filing and help furloughed employees.

The hearing before the tax-writing committee will give Mnuchin an opportunity to explain "how his agency intends to move forward with filing season during the shutdown; the more than 70,000 furloughed Treasury and IRS employees who have already missed a paycheck; as well as difficulties taxpayers are facing as they seek assistance from the Treasury Department during this interruption in services," according to a statement released on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark