US House of Representatives to send Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives is to deliver a single article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday (Jan 25) accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House impeachment managers will present the article of impeachment to the secretary of the Senate in a formal ceremony at 6.55pm.

At the same time, Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland will read the charges on the Senate floor, where Trump continues to enjoy the significant support from Republican senators.

The Senate trial of the 74-year-old former president, who was impeached by the House for a second time on Jan 13, is to begin the week of Feb 8.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over Trump's previous Senate trial, which ended with his acquittal, but presiding this time will be the Senate president pro tempore.



The president pro tempore is the senior senator of the party with the majority in the Senate, currently the Democrats. Patrick Leahy, 80, who was elected to the Senate in 1974, holds the position.



"The president pro tempore has historically presided over Senate impeachment trials of non-presidents," Leahy said in a statement.

"When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes an additional special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws," he said. "It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously."



Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol and clash with police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the Congress, on Jan 6, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Democrats and Republicans agreed to delay the trial to allow Trump to prepare his defence and for the Senate to confirm President Joe Biden's cabinet appointees.

Biden, 78, eager to put Trump in the rear-view mirror and make progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reviving the economy, has taken a hands-off approach to the impeachment.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden will "leave it to up members of the Senate, Democrats and Republicans, to decide how to hold the former president accountable".



"COMPLETE THE TASK"

Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, said Monday that Trump "must be held accountable."

"We must not give Donald Trump a pass for inciting a deadly insurrection on our Capitol," Nadler said.

"The House has done its job by impeaching Trump, and now the Senate must complete the task by ensuring that he is never again in a position to directly harm the United States."

Ten Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in the House in voting to impeach Trump for inciting the crowd that stormed the Capitol on Jan 6 while Congress was certifying Biden's Nov 3 election victory.

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Five people died in the mayhem including a police officer and a protester who was shot by Capitol police.

The House also impeached Trump a year ago for seeking to dig up political dirt on Biden from Ukraine but he was acquitted by the Senate, where only a single Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, voted for conviction.

While more Republican senators may vote to convict Trump this time, it seems unlikely at least 17 of them will do so.

Democrats control 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber and a two-thirds majority is needed to convict Trump, who remains a powerful figure in the Republican Party.

If Trump is convicted, the Senate could bar him from holding office again, a move that would prevent him from running for president in 2024.

"GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD"

A number of Republicans have denounced the plans to try Trump in the Senate and some have argued that the body has no authority to put a private citizen - as Trump now is - on trial.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed that argument in remarks on the Senate floor on Monday.

"It makes no sense whatsoever," Schumer said. "The theory that the Senate can't try former officials would amount to a constitutional 'get out of jail free card' for any president who commits an impeachable offence."

A mob of supporters of US President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, Jan 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Trump repeatedly and falsely claimed he had won the election and summoned his supporters to Washington on Jan 6 for a rally that coincided with the certification of the results by Congress.

Following a speech by Trump, thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol, fighting pitched battles with police and sending lawmakers into hiding.

Trump is facing potential legal jeopardy on numerous fronts but the Supreme Court on Monday shut down lawsuits claiming he had violated constitutional bars against a president accepting income from foreign sources.

These cases stemmed from the US Constitution's "emoluments clause" prohibiting public officials from receiving gifts, payments or titles from foreign states without Congressional permission.

Plaintiffs in the most visible lawsuit alleged the clause was violated when foreign delegations patronised the Trump International Hotel, near the White House, in an effort to curry favour with the Republican president.

