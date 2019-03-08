US indicts Mozambique's former finance minister over US$2b loan scheme

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department indicted Mozambique's former finance minister, along with eight executives, officials and investment bankers, over their alleged roles in a US$2 billion fraud and money laundering scheme, the department said on Thursday.

The alleged co-conspirators arranged for more than US$2 billion in loans intended to fund three maritime projects, but diverted more than US$200 million in loan proceeds in bribe payments to former Finance Minister Manuel Chang and other officials and kickback payments to three investment bankers, the department said.

