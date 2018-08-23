US is committed to Canada, Saudi Arabia ties amid spat - State Dept.

World

US is committed to Canada, Saudi Arabia ties amid spat - State Dept.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland that the United States was committed to its close partnerships with both Canada and Saudi Arabia, his spokeswoman said on Thursday amid a diplomatic spat between the two U.S. allies.

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves to the media before his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland that the United States was committed to its close partnerships with both Canada and Saudi Arabia, his spokeswoman said on Thursday amid a diplomatic spat between the two U.S. allies.

Ottawa and Riyadh have clashed over the arrest of activists in Saudi Arabia. Canada has said it would continue to press Saudi Arabia on human rights, and Saudi Arabia has frozen new trade with Canada and expelled its ambassador.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark