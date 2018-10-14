US is seeking regime change in Iran - Rouhani

The United States is seeking regime change in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday in a speech broadcast on state TV.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The U.S. is using psychological and economic warfare and questioning the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic to pursue regime change in Iran, Rouhani said in a speech commemorating the beginning of the academic year at Tehran University.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

