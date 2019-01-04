US issues China travel advisory, urges increased caution

US issues China travel advisory, urges increased caution

The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned U.S. citizens travelling in China to exercise increased caution due to "arbitrary enforcement of local laws."

FILE PHOTO - U.S. and Chinese flags are placed for a joint news conference by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The updated travel advisory follows the detention over the past month of two Canadians in China, who said they were suspected of harming China's security. The two were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 in Vancouver, at the request of the United States.

