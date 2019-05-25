US judge blocks Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A federal judge on Friday blocked a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can often occur at six weeks before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

