US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA programme for immigrants

REUTERS: A U.S. judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday from ending a programme that shielded from deportation children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

Trump decided in September to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, or DACA. U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco on Tuesday the programme must remain in place while litigation over Trump's decision unfolds.

