US judge in Russia probe orders sealed hearing in Gates case

WASHINGTON: A U.S. judge has ordered a closed hearing for Friday in the Russia probe case of Rick Gates, a former campaign aide for President Donald Trump, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The hearing will deal with Gates' attorneys request to withdraw from the case over what they have described as "irreconcilable differences."

Gates is charged with conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to defraud the United States and failing to register as a foreign agent for political work representing a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party.

The charges are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election.

