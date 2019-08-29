US judge rules for Sanofi in Amgen patent fight

A U.S. judge on Wendesday largely set aside a jury verdict that Amgen Inc patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha were valid, handing a victory to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA.

The ruling from a Wilmington, Delaware, judge was the latest reversal of fortune in a long-running lawsuit in which Amgen is seeking to stop Sanofi and Regeneron from selling their Praluent, a medicine that competes with Repatha and is intended to lower bad LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein known as PCSK9.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis)