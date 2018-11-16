US judge temporarily restores White House press pass to CNN's Acosta

World

US judge temporarily restores White House press pass to CNN's Acosta

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily restored White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, which were revoked following a contentious press conference with President Donald Trump, saying there should be a due process in place for limiting a journalist's access to the White House.

FILE PHOTO: CNN White House correspondent Acosta arrives for hearing at U.S. District Court in Was
FILE PHOTO: CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta arrives for a hearing on CNN's lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking the speedy reinstatement of Acosta's White House press credentials outside U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing CNN's lawsuit challenging to the revocation, ordered the White House to restore Acosta's press pass while the case is pending.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Writing by Lisa Lambert)

Source: Reuters

